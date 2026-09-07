The rugby league community is mourning the death of former Kiwis and Canterbury representative Jim Fisher.

Tributes were flowing in for the former Linwood prop on Tuesday after Canterbury Rugby League announced he had died.

Fisher was 85. He was Kiwi No 423.

The 1955-56 Schoolboy Kiwi made his Canterbury debut as an 18-year-old in 1960.

The Linwood, Addington and Eastern Suburbs hooker/prop died just days after his Canterbury and New Zealand teammate Mocky Brereton passed away.

Fisher made his test debut during the Kiwis’ incredible tour of Britain and France in 1971.

Jim Fisher played eight tests for the Kiwis. Photo: Canterbury Rugby League

He ultimately played all six tests on the tour as the Kiwis created history with a 2-1 series victory over Great Britain and a 2-0 series win against France (the third test in Toulouse was drawn).

He also scored three tries in six matches for the Kiwis in Australia in 1963. Though he did not play any tests on that trip, he scored in wins over North Coast and Toowoomba and lined up opposite champion hooker Ian Walsh as New Zealand faced the all-conquering St George club combination.

Jim Fisher outside his Spreydon home in 2020. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Fisher played eight tests for his country. He also featured in the South Island’s win over South Africa in 1963.

Fisher represented Canterbury against Australia (1965) and Great Britain (1966) and regularly captained his province, including against the NSW Country Firsts in 1965.

Following a stint with Addington, he moved to Eastern Suburbs and was persuaded to come out of retirement to become captain-coach of the club side after his Kiwis career ended.

The Kiwis rugby league team at Christchurch Airport in 1971. Pictured: John Greengrass, Graeme Cooksley, Maurice Brereton, coach Lory Blanchard, Jim Fisher and co-manager Jack Williams. Photo: Glen Hewison / Rugby League Legends / www.facebook.com/groups/693441366816691

He then toured Australia again in 1972 and played both tests but ruled himself out of contention for the end-of-season World Cup by retiring from representative football. He also made the last of his 42 appearances for Canterbury that year.

Fisher later served as a Canterbury selector in 1975 and coached the provincial team in 1976.

“Canterbury Rugby League extends its condolences to Jim’s family, friends and former teammates during this time,” a spokesperson said.

Kiwis players Mocky Brereton and Jim Fisher pictured together at Christchurch Airport in 1971. Photo: Glen Hewison / Rugby League Legends / www.facebook.com/groups/693441366816691

Tributes for Fisher have also been made on the Rugby League Legends Facebook page.

“My thoughts and deepest condolences go to Jim’s family, friends and all his former teammates at this very sad time,” wrote page admin Glen Hewison.

“Jim was a proud Kiwi and a respected rugby league man who represented New Zealand with distinction. His contribution to the game and the memories he created will never be forgotten."

Said Angus Thompson: “Sad hearing of Jim’s passing. Jim never took a backward step, he was one tough player for Canterbury, South and New Zealand.

“He was not going to let his playing mate Mocky leave without him. Had some good times and laughs with Jim and Mocky at Gary’s reunions will always remember them as teammates. RIP.”

JIM FISHER

NEW ZEALAND (1963, 1971-72)

8 Kiwis tests — 0 points

17 tour matches

1963 Kiwis tour of Australia

1971 Kiwis tour of Britain and France

1972 Kiwis tour of Australia

- Allied Media and Canterbury Rugby League