WARNING: This story details sexual abuse and may be distressing for some readers.

A woman has described the permanent damage caused by years of sexual abuse at the hands of Matthew Blackett.

She experiences nightmares, low self-worth and has developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

It took her years to tell someone because she felt so much shame.

“Every part of my life since age seven has been affected by what you did,” she told Blackett through a victim impact statement read at the Christchurch District Court.

“The impact has been profound and long-lasting; the effects continue.”

The court heard several years passed before she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

“Matthew didn’t admit to anything; he was found out,” she said.

“I now find it hard to trust people, and it has affected my ability to feel confident.”

The woman said she suffers from poor sleep and often has to work harder than others just to function.

“Recovery is not a straight path, and I continue to live with the consequences of what you did.

“While I remain committed to healing, the abuse is something I carry every day.”

Blackett, 51, appeared for sentencing this week on charges of indecent assault, attempted unlawful sexual connection, and making, copying, possessing and exhibiting objectionable material.

The court heard that the offending against the victim occurred over nine years.

Judge Jane Farish said she didn’t think Blackett was capable of remorse because he had little insight into his actions.

The offending happened at multiple locations on numerous occasions.

On one occasion, he attempted to sexually violate the girl but was interrupted.

Another time, he showed her an indecent photograph on his computer, telling her the image was of her.

Judge Farish said Blackett had taken indecent photographs of the victim and stored them on his computer, with her name and age included in the file.

“Your offending has had a profound impact on your victim and it will continue to affect her well-being; she experiences anxiety, depression, hyper-vigilance and periods of feeling overwhelmed and disconnected,” Judge Farish told him.

“It has been made worse by the fact you have given no apology.”

Judge Farish said Blackett was unable to provide a clear account of the extent of his offending and the number of times he had offended against the victim.

There would be an ongoing risk if Blackett was not treated, the judge said.

A psychologist indicated Blackett had paedophilic disorder and that current data showed he had a long-standing history of attraction to pre-pubescent children, Judge Farish said.

“Your culpability is very significant.”

When police executed a search warrant in May last year, they found thousands of objectionable items stored on five of Blackett’s devices.

Of those, 188 files were found to be the most serious, 44 of which were videos, Judge Farish said.

“There is immense harm caused.”

With a global starting point of 14 years and three months’ imprisonment, Judge Farish applied a 25% discount for Blackett’s guilty pleas.

Given the extent of the offending, there would be no credit for good character, she said.

“You have been living a lie for a very long time.”

Judge Farish said Blackett had experienced abuse as a child, and how it shaped him was particularly relevant.

It led him to develop distorted views around sexuality, the judge said.

Judge Farish gave him a 15% discount for background factors.

“I’m not giving you further discount for remorse; I don’t think you are quite capable of being truly remorseful.”

Judge Farish sentenced Blackett to eight years and six months’ imprisonment. He will be placed on the child sex offender register.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.