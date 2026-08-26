Christchurch Airport has posted a record profit on the back of higher passenger numbers and new services.

The airport's chief executive, Justin Watson, said there had been strong growth across the business with previous investment decisions paying off.

"A lot of long-term work came together. We grew our core planes and passengers' business, continued to expand our property and freight platform, considerably improved the experience for our customers and delivered important infrastructure."

The airport posted an underlying operating profit after tax of $64.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2026 — up 30.6% on 2025.

Watson said the result had been achieved in a challenging aviation environment, such as aircraft and engine shortages, fuel price uncertainty and geopolitical disruption.

Watson said its diversified business provided stability through those challenges, with growth across aviation and commercial activities supported by its property portfolio.

The number of passengers increased 7% to 6.8 million, with international numbers rising nearly 13% to more than 1.7m.

It has said the summer season will be the busiest with increased services to Singapore, several Australian destinations, Japan, the Pacific, and the US.

It has given its terminal a makeover, opened a new freight hub, and is close to firing up a solar farm on its airport land.

"The result is a stronger airport, with the capacity to keep investing in the things that matter to our customers, our city and the South Island."

The airport, which is three quarter owned by the Christchurch City Council and the balance by the Crown, delivered an increased dividend of $51.5m.

Airport Board chair Sarah Ottrey said the result demonstrated the value of taking a long-term approach to managing one of the city’s most important assets.

“Our airport is delivering strong financial returns while continuing to invest in the infrastructure, connections and opportunities our region will need in the future.

“These results reflect clear strategy, strong leadership and disciplined delivery. The team have continued to protect and grow the business while making careful decisions about where we invest and how we build long-term value.

“That matters because a successful airport does much more than return a dividend. It supports jobs, tourism, trade and connections across Te Waipounamu the South Island and the globe.”

Key numbers for the 12 months ended June compared with a year ago:

Net profit $96.3m vs $74.8m

Underlying profit $64.9m vs $49.7m

Revenue 273m vs $245m

Final dividend $51.5m vs $44.7m

-RNZ and Allied Media