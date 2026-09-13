A Christchurch golf club is shocked that a golfer racially abused and assaulted a man in Hagley Park next to the golf course.

The president of Hagley Golf Club said on Saturday afternoon it had received a number of reports of a golfer acting aggressively and pushing a man who was with his wife and a young child.

Stuff reported that the golfer yelled at the Indian couple's child for coming near the golf course, but then became racially abusive and pushed the father.

Course president Hamish Galloway said the club totally condemned the racist and violent behaviour.

"We're a community golf course. We have a real range of people that belong to our club and we pride ourselves on that. There's a real ethnic diversity that's important to us. So for something like this to happen is devastating for us."

He said he had been in touch with the victim to express his regret that it happened and his desire to support the family.

Galloway said they did not know who the perpetrator was, but had seen photos and did not believe he is a club member.

He said they did have issues with people playing golf without signing in and paying at the club house, and that may be the case on this occasion.

The club was continuing to try to identify the man.

A police spokesperson said police received a report at about 1.45pm on Saturday of an assault in Hagley Park, with a person allegedly pushed twice.

Its enquires are ongoing.