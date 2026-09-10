Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch is facing a major financial crisis and needs to fill a $4.1 million hole in its budget to secure its immediate future.

The park's board and managers said no decision had been made about its future but its available cash reserves were forecast to run out by March 2027.

The zoo had developed a financial sustainability and recovery plan to deal with the crisis, two years after raising concerns about "inevitable financial demise" if Christchurch City Council did not provide annual long-term funding.

Orana is also asking the public for their support. The park has developed a comprehensive Financial Sustainability and Recovery Plan. But without additional support, its available cash reserves are forecast to be exhausted by March.

To find out more about the plan and how you can help, go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/orana-wildlife-park-recovery-plan

The city council ultimately agreed to provide $500,000 per year for three years.

In 2024, a 1News investigation revealed a string of animal deaths and injuries at the zoo.

The park's leaders responded by defending its track record and saying allegations of poor animal welfare were "taken out of context".

Orana Wildlife Park chief executive Lynn Anderson resigned in November 2024 and was replaced by Rachel Haydon in February 2025.

The zoo also paused taking new animals for six months in December 2024.

Orana Wildlife Park Trust co-chair Ken Hughey (left) and Orana chief executive Rachel Haydon. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

Orana Wildlife Park Trust co-chair Dr Ken Hughey said the current financial situation was dire but the board believed there was a credible solution.

"We have a recovery plan, a stronger organisation and a good understanding of what needs to be done. We now need support from local and central government, philanthropy, businesses, major donors and the community to give that plan time to succeed," he said.

"We do not want to cause unnecessary alarm but we must be realistic and honest. Orana is facing the most serious financial challenge in its history, at the same time as we celebrate turning 50 this month."

A 2024 investigation by the Zoo and Aquarium Association, in the wake of 1News' reporting, suggested improvements to animal welfare processes, organisational systems, health and safety, asset management and workplace culture.

The park's board also asked agency Culture by Design to assess the park's workplace culture following the 2024 claims.

"The reviews required Orana to confront some very difficult issues," Hughey said.

"The board accepted the findings, apologised for the position the park had reached and committed to making the changes needed. Importantly the reviews gave us the most complete picture we have ever had of what is required to operate a safe, modern and accredited wildlife park.

"They also confirmed that while Orana has the fundamentals needed for long-term success, historical under investment and budgets had not always reflected the true cost of meeting those standards."

A Sumatran tiger at the park. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The zoo had used significant reserves over the past two years to rebuild the organisation, including the appointment of a new chief executive, strengthening governance and financial oversight, employing seven additional exotic animal keepers and appointing two veterinary nurses.

The changes were necessary for the park to retain its accreditation, Hughey said.

The board commissioned BDO Christchurch to assess Orana's planned budget and financial sustainability.

BDO confirmed an immediate budget shortfall of about $4.1m to July 2027.

Hughey said BDO also found further cost reductions would not solve the zoo's underlying problems and growing revenue alone would not close the funding gap.

Haydon said zoos had high fixed costs and constant responsibilities.

"You cannot mothball a giraffe or pause the care of a gorilla while waiting for revenue and visitation to improve," she said.

"Animals require quality food, veterinary care, secure habitats, heating or cooling, life support systems and monitoring every day of the year by specialist staff."

BDO found 57 percent of Wellington Zoo's 2025 revenue came from council funding, grants and donations compared to only 23 percent of Orana's revenue.

The council's previous financial support came before the reviews of the zoo were completed.

"That support bought Orana time and helped us begin rebuilding but those earlier requests were made before the reviews were completed and before we understood the full cost of operating the park as a modern, safe and fully accredited organisation," Haydon said.

Hughey said Orana had again been discussing its financial situation with the city council.

"Council is a key partner but Orana can't ask council to solve this alone," he said.

"We now know what it costs to operate Orana properly and what investment is needed to secure its future.

"We have also started work on a long-term master plan for the park. It will take time and sustained investment but this is about more than keeping Orana open. It is about building a wildlife park that Christchurch and New Zealand can be proud of for the next 50 years."

Orana is one of only two zoos breeding kākāriki karaka - New Zealand's rarest parakeet - for release into the wild.

The park needed to increase visitor numbers and revenue, and secure ongoing financial support from donors and government.

"The situation is dire and time is tight but we have a plan and we believe Orana has a future," Hughey said.

"We are asking Christchurch, Canterbury and New Zealand to get behind us and help secure Orana for the next 50 years.

-RNZ and Allied Media