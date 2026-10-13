Wholesale grocery company Costco is reportedly looking to fast-track its first South Island store in Christchurch.

The company sells bulk groceries, electronics, appliances, and home goods at discounted wholesale prices. It wants to build a new store on vacant land between Memorial Ave and Avonhead Rd.

Costco opened its first and only store in New Zealand in Auckland in 2022. It has plans to open a second store in Drury, South Auckland.

Christchurch City Council Waimairi ward councillor Sam MacDonald told The Press the council had been asked for feedback on a Costco fast-track application.

He told The Press he welcomed the development but said the impact of any increase in traffic would have to be considered.

“We just have to manage the impacts locally.”

The Christchurch land it planned to build on is currently owned by a property investor.

It has previously been reported that Rolleston could also be in the running to host a second Costco store.

-Allied Media