The surging global popularity for high-protein, low-fat dairy foods like cottage cheese, alongside growing demand for higher fat Greek yoghurt, is driving a major factory expansion in Christchurch.

Fuelled in part by a TikTok craze around healthy nutrition, the new Meadow Fresh plant in Riccarton will help meet growing consumer demand, particularly in China and South East Asia.

Goodman Fielder's head of dairy, Nick Vanderkolk, said consumers were using dairy in new and "intriguing" ways.

"TikTok has driven cottage cheese demand. People are combining it with different items, and they're using it in cooking and baking," he said.

"The most intriguing one I've seen is a cottage cheese-based ice cream seen on TikTok.

"We've seen it in New Zealand before, but now in Asia as well."

Greek yoghurt could be the next big performer for New Zealand's dairy exports.

"We're seeing that grow very quickly across our range and across our markets," Vanderkolk said.

The new Meadow Fresh plant, part of the company's $100 million expansion, was officially opened on Thursday by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The investment has created 25 new jobs for the region, taking the Meadow Fresh Christchurch team to 280 people.

UHT milk, both plain and flavoured in a range of sizes, and also high protein UHT drinks were produced at the site.

"Also food service demand for whipping cream," Vanderkolk said.

The expansion supports Goodman Fielder's presence in China and Southeast Asia, including a long-term supply partnership with Yihai Kerry Arawana, a subsidiary of Wilmar International, for the regions' retail and foodservice markets.

"The investment in this plant is a response to growing domestic and export demand and reflects our confidence in New Zealand's ability to produce world-leading, high-quality dairy products," Goodman Fielder New Zealand CEO Mr Duignan said.

The Christchurch factory includes a state-of-the-art R&D pilot plant for new product development, ultra-filtration technology for high-protein dairy products and an automated pallet racking system to efficiently move finished products through the supply chain.

It also forms part of a broader programme of investment by Wilmar International and Goodman Fielder in New Zealand. Over the past five years, the companies have invested approximately $300 million in local manufacturing.

Cottage cheese is popular in New Zealand and is now taking off in Southeast Asia. Photo: File image

Across Christchurch and Longburn in Palmerston North, more than 500 people work in Goodman Fielder's Meadow Fresh dairy operations. The two sites handle more than 250 million litres of milk annually.

Meadow Fresh has been producing dairy products in New Zealand for more than 60 years, with roots in Canterbury and across the South Island. Its products are sold throughout New Zealand across retail and foodservice channels, with the brand also growing in markets throughout the Pacific and Southeast Asia.

Goodman Fielder employs approximately 1700 people across 12 manufacturing sites in New Zealand. Its portfolio includes some of the country's best-known food brands, including Meadow Fresh, Puhoi Valley, Vogel's, Freya's, Molenberg, Nature's Fresh, Olivani, Edmonds and Chelsea Sugar.