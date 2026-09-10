The Super Rugby Pacific Super Round will return to Christchurch next year.

The festival of weekend rugby will again be held at One New Zealand Stadium from April 2-4, 2027.

The inaugural event during Anzac weekend this year was a big success. Visitors to the city in April spent $13.1m over the three-day event, more than the initial estimate of $6m.

The action will start on the Friday night with the Crusaders taking on the ACT Brumbies, before a full weekend of rugby with all 10 teams in action.

The DHL Super Rugby Pacific Super Round will return to One New Zealand Stadium from April 2-4, 2027. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said the return of the Super Round is a great outcome for Christchurch and rugby fans across the region.

"It's fantastic to see Super Round returning to Ōtautahi Christchurch after what was such a memorable event in 2026.

"The weekend showcased not only world-class rugby but also our city's ability to host major events and create an incredible atmosphere for visiting teams and supporters.

"Having fans from across New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and the Pacific all coming together in Christchurch created something really special. We're excited to see Super Rugby Pacific build on the success of last year's event.”

The Super Round is expected to again draw thousands of fans to the city and deliver a major boost to its economy.

The Super Round will be at One New Zealand Stadium from April 2-4, 2027. Photo: Getty Images

Fans can register for updates through the official Super Rugby Pacific website. Ticketing information, pricing and sale dates will be confirmed by Super Rugby Pacific in the coming months.

Tickets are set to go on sale in October 2026. There will be a pre-sale ahead of the general public release. The exact dates for both will be confirmed closer to the time.

Mansbridge said the best way to secure pre-sale tickets is to become a paying member of your favourite Super Rugby Pacific club for 2027. Members get first access through a dedicated pre-sale window, with limited tickets available for a limited time. Once the member allocation closes, a Super Round pre-sale will open for fans who have signed up at super.rugby followed by general public ticket sales. There will be single-day passes and three-day passes to the event. The ticket pricing is due to be confirmed in October.

-Allied Media