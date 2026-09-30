A Christchurch ale house has been searched by the Department of Internal Affairs in relation to its gaming machine operations.

Stuff reported DIA investigators carried out a search warrant at the Cranford Ale House on Cranford St in Papanui on Friday.

The search was understood to be focussed on gaming machine operations connected to Air Rescue Services Ltd, which operates 501 machines across 30 member venues.

Another search warrant was executed at a second venue.

Stuff also reported a residential property was searched which belonged to Air Rescue Services managing director Barry Steans.

No arrests or allegations have been made so far.

“We can confirm that we have active investigations underway in relation to both Gambling Act compliance issues and other matters, but we are not in a position to provide any further details at this stage,” the DIA told Stuff.

Air Rescue Services Ltd was incorporated in February 2002 for the purpose of operating gaming machines to raise funds for distribution to charitable and community organisations throughout the Canterbury, West Coast, Marlborough, Wellington, Manawatu-Wanganui, and Auckland regions of New Zealand.

Its net proceeds from the operation of gaming machines at its member venues are returned through grants. The company aims to support community work and the development of rescue and medical equipment and services.