A teenager has been charged after road spikes failed to stop a stolen vehicle that fled police in Christchurch early on Sunday morning.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Moorhouse Ave about 1.45am and signalled to the driver to pull over. The driver fled police instead.

Police followed the vehicle at a distance before they used road spikes. Despite running over the spikes the driver continued to flee police, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officers briefly pursued the vehicle before abandoning the chase due to the dangerous manner of driving.

The car came to a stop on Ferry Rd about 2am.

A 19-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving, possessing instruments to steal vehicles, failing to stop and possessing cannabis.

-Allied Media