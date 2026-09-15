A woman who failed to return from a daily walk in Christchurch, sparking concerns for her wellbeing, has been found safe and well.

Police earlier on Tuesday called for the public’s help in the search for the woman, saying she had left her Redgrave St home in Hoon Hay on Monday between 8am and 9am, but family and friends had become concerned when they didn’t hear from her and couldn’t find her.

“Her walks are typically no longer than two hours.”

The woman’s family said the behaviour was “out of character” for her, and they were concerned for her welfare.

In an update about 7pm on Tuesday police said she had been found safe and well.

"Police would like to thank those who provided information that assisted in locating her.”

— Allied Media