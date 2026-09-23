A father’s misguided loyalty to his son led to involvement in a major drug courier operation that quickly spiralled out of control.

Lawrence Mervyn Olliver became entangled in transporting and distributing large amounts of cash, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Olliver was caught up in Operation Avon, which culminated in 21 arrests as police executed dozens of search warrants in the Christchurch area, with a handful in Auckland in August 2024.

The 48-year-old was drawn into the operation through his son, Larenz Smith, the sergeant-at-arms of the Christchurch chapter of the Comanchero Motorcycle Club.

He transported 23kg of drugs between Hamilton and Christchurch at least 18 times over eight months.

It was at the direction of his 26-year-old son, who was jailed for 10 years in April for his role in the operation.

On each trip, Olliver couriered at least 1kg of cocaine or methamphetamine and conducted cash runs back to Auckland, where the club members used his house to supply drugs and collect cash.

Justice Christine Gordon didn’t accept Olliver was exploited by his son but acknowledged he was vulnerable when he became involved in the offending.

Olliver appeared for sentencing in the High Court at Christchurch today on charges of supplying class A drugs and participating in an organised criminal group.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield said Olliver acted as a courier and was not a club member, but a father who was at a low point in his life.

Olliver was misguided in assisting his son, which came from a combination of mental health issues, drug use and gambling, Mansfield said.

“He had no involvement otherwise; he received little to no reparation.”

Mansfield said Olliver had untreated depression and “latched” on to his son.

Layered upon that was drug use and gambling, he said.

Mansfield said Olliver’s role was overstated by the Crown and asked for a starting point of 12 years.

Crown prosecutor Abbie Hollingworth asked for a 16-year starting point.

Hollingworth said Olliver would have had a good understanding of the operation and was older than many of the others.

She said there were financial motives and rewards.

Olliver allowed his Auckland property to be used as a meeting point, she said.

Justice Gordon said Olliver assisted his son after Smith was dismissed from the army for gang connections.

“After he was dismissed, you helped him, you offended to protect your son; you are now aware you were not protecting him but enabling him.”

The judge acknowledged Olliver accepted responsibility and that he was remorseful.

Justice Gordon took a starting point of 14 years and applied 25% discounts for guilty pleas, 10% for background issues, 10% for rehabilitative efforts and 5% for remorse.

The judge allowed a further six-month credit for time spent on bail.

Justice Gordon sentenced Olliver to six years and six months’ imprisonment.