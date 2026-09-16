A Christchurch supermarket worker who fell out with his bosses and won a $20,000 settlement has lost more than twice that payout after breaching a confidentiality agreement.

Michael Andrew Porter sent emails to the Prime Minister, WorkSafe, the Commerce Commission, Foodstuffs South Island bosses, media outlets and former colleagues, bagging his former managers in a “disparaging” series of messages discussing the settlement.

Porter worked for EverShot Supermarket, trading as New World Northwood in Christchurch, for more than a decade.

He left in September 2022 after a Human Rights Commission mediation with a $20,000 settlement awarded to him.

The settlement required both parties not to publish details or disparaging remarks.

Porter started sending the series of emails a day before the $20,000 landed in his bank – 10 days after the settlement date.

His actions prompted EverShot to file a claim with the Human Rights Review Tribunal.

Porter initially complied with interim orders.

However, he resumed posting about the settlement on social media, including his YouTube channel.

The tribunal has ordered Porter to repay the $20,000 to the supermarket.

In a recently released decision, the tribunal also ordered him to pay $21,600 to cover legal costs incurred by New World Northwood.

‘Yeah right’

In one email to the head of retail operations for Foodstuffs South Island, with a picture of a Tui beer advertisement, Porter wrote: “Being loyal to your workplace for 10 years sure does pay off New World Northwood, yeah right”.

The same email referred to matters discussed in mediation and the confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses in the settlement.

Porter posted videos to his YouTube channel, in which he talked about the settlement and referred to EverShot and its directors, with footage of him holding a framed copy of the settlement.

He posted a petition on the Change.org website with claims he was forced to resign and alleging bullying at the supermarket.

He sent copies of the settlement to the New Zealand Herald and Stuff with disparaging comments about the company.

Porter continued filing claims against EverShot until February last year, according to the decision.

That included a complaint against one of the directors with the Human Rights Commission in March 2023, a claim with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) against one of the directors in November 2023, a statement of problem against the company with the ERA in June 2024 and another claim with the ERA in February 2025.

The ERA complaints were struck out after submissions by EverShot, and Porter withdrew the Human Rights Commission complaint.

‘I certainly did go on a breaching spree’

EverShot asked the tribunal to place a restraining order preventing continued or repeated breaches, a declaration that Porter breached the settlement, and it sought damages and repayment of the compensation awarded to him under the settlement, plus costs.

Porter accepted he breached the settlement but asserted it should be declared null and void as he signed it under duress, according to the decision.

Porter also referred to a lack of capacity when signing the settlement.

“I certainly did go on a breaching spree,” he said.

“I have committed various breaches.”

The tribunal determined it did not have jurisdiction to declare the settlement null and void.

Human Rights Review Tribunal chairwoman Sarah Jane Eyre and two tribunal members declined to award EverShot damages.

They accepted evidence on the personal impact of proceedings and Porter’s conduct, but it didn’t persuade them to depart from the usual approach to humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings.

However, Porter was ordered to repay the $20,000 to remedy the breach of the settlement plus $21,620 for legal fees incurred by EverShot in responding to his claims.

Porter was told to cease all disclosures, activities and communications referring to the settlement.