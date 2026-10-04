Thirty-six people in Canterbury caught Legionnaires’ disease over the past year, prompting a warning from health officials.

Health New Zealand is reminding New Zealanders to take precautions to protect themselves against the disease when gardening this spring after 135 people were hospitalised with the illness between September 1, 2025, and August 31 this year.

Canterbury accounted for two-thirds of the 54 cases recorded in the South Island over that period. Forty-six people were hospitalised with the disease in the South Island. There were 152 cases across New Zealand in this period.

Health New Zealand said people should take precautions while gardening as Legionella bacteria can thrive in moist environments and stagnant water, including potting mix, compost and other soil products.

The disease is a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in the bacteria, with public health officials recording an increase in notifications linked to soil products each spring.

Dr Matthew Reid, Medical Officer of Health, said the disease can cause severe illness but there are some simple precautions to take while gardening to protect yourself.

“To reduce the risk of breathing in legionella bacteria only handle potting and compost mix bags outdoors or in well-ventilated areas, and open them carefully and away from your face.

“It’s also important to wear gloves and a well-fitting face mask. An N95 mask is best. If you don’t have one you can generally pick these up in DIY and gardening stores or your local pharmacy.

“It’s also recommended you dampen down soil products to reduce dust, and to wash and dry your hands thoroughly after gardening or handling potting mix.”

Reid said not everyone who breathes in legionella bacteria will become sick and some people would develop a milder illness called Pontiac fever.

However, anyone aged over 50, smokers, and people with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are often more susceptible to the disease and should be especially careful when gardening.

“Legionnaires’ disease symptoms are similar to a flu-like illness, and can include a cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, nausea and vomiting, stomach aches, diarrhoea and excessive sweating. Some people also develop mental confusion or disorientation.”

The illness typically worsens over several days and requires treatment with antibiotics. Most cases require hospitalisation.

If you experience the symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, particularly after using potting mix or compost, contact your usual health care provider for advice or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Source: Health New Zealand

-Allied Media