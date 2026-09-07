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A central Christchurch office building had to be evacuated on Monday after a strong gas smell was reported.
Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Christchurch City and Ilam stations responded to the hazardous gas call-out at the Awly building on Durham St just before noon on Monday.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11.54pm and worked with a gas technician.
They were unable to confirm there was a gas leak at the time, a Fenz spokesperson told the NZ Herald on Monday.
The gas system was reset.