Photo: File

Police are looking for two people who used a hammer and baseball bat to allegedly rob a Christchurch pawn shop on Monday.

The two people wearing balaclavas allegedly robbed The Pawnshop on Blenheim Rd in Upper Riccarton just after 5pm, before fleeing along Blenheim Rd in a black Mazda.

An amount of jewellery was stolen during the incident and the three staff members working were shaken, The Pawnshop store manager said.

“They were pretty rattled,” he said.

The alleged robbers then crashed into a pole at the corner of Hansons Lane and Blenheim Rd and fled the scene.

The suspects fled on foot along Hansons Lane towards Riccarton Rd.

Anyone with information is urged to phone police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.