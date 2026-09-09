Christchurch residents are being urged to look out for a missing 43-year-old man whose disappearance has been described as “out of character”.

A police spokesperson said Barry Andrews was last seen about 11.30pm on Tuesday on Mountfort St in Spreydon.

Andrews’ friends described his disappearance as “extremely concerning and completely out of character”, the police spokesperson said.

“His disappearance is unusual and police and his family want to know that he’s safe.”

Andrews is described as 185cm tall, with blue eyes and ginger hair.

He is of thin build and was wearing a black "Bleach" anime-brand hoodie.

The hoodie had a character on the back with orange Japanese writing.

Andrews was also wearing black pants and black, red and white DC-branded shoes.

“If you see Barry, please call police on 111 and use the reference number 260909/6025.”

-Allied Media