It may have been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, but a Hyrox event in Christchurch this month has already attracted hundreds of entries.

The governing body for Hyrox - a popular fitness competition - changed the rules for competitions after an Australian competitor at an event in China last month soiled herself but continued using the communal equipment.

The athlete also apologised for continuing — and winning — her race after experiencing the involuntary bowel movement.

Hundreds of people have registered for a Hyrox simulation to be held at North Hagley Park on October 10.

It will not be an official event but local gym Limit Zero manager and personal trainer Blair Williamson believes it will be New Zealand’s biggest Hyrox training club community simulation.

“Hyrox continues to grow across New Zealand. We are doing what we can to make it more accessible for the people of Christchurch and surrounding towns to have a go,” according to the Limit Zero website.

“This will be the closest you can get to an official HYROX race without doing the real thing, set up in an iconic Christchurch spot - North Hagley Park.

“We will have a marquee set up in North Hagley Park which will hold both the sled push, sled pull, the SKIERG, the rower and the wall ball station.

“All sled work will be on turf on top of the grass and the wall balls will be set up on a unique square frame set up.”

Hyrox stations at North Hagley Park will be:

SKIERG 1000m Sled push 50m total Sled pull 50m total CTG burpee broad jump 80 meters Rowing 1000m Farmers carry 200m Weighted walking lunges 100m Wall balls x 100 reps total

How to take part:

As an individual you get to do it all. All individual races are likely to start either side of noon.

As doubles team of two, you both complete the 1km running sections side by side but get to share effort on every strength station. All doubles races will be starting from 7am and going throughout the morning.

As a relay in a team of four, one person will do the first 1km run followed by the SKIERG, before tagging in the next team member. Cycling through all team members twice each to finish the full race. All relay events will start in the afternoon.

To enter, go to limitzero.co.nz/hyrox

-RNZ and Allied Media