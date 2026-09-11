Five teenagers have been arrested after they allegedly stole a car in Christchurch, crashed it into a ditch near Oxford and then fled the scene on foot.

Canterbury rural area prevention manager, Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker, said police received reports about 11.45am on Wednesday that several young people had been seen running away from a Toyota Aqua.

The Aqua had “suspiciously crashed” into a ditch on Stubbs Rd.

Oxford police located five teenagers at a nearby address and arrested them.

The vehicle had been allegedly stolen from an address in Sydenham, Christchurch.

Christchurch and Waimakariri police helped take the youths into custody.

Walker thanked the Oxford community for their timely reporting of the incident, which helped police catch up to the teenagers.

“The information provided allowed police to respond and make immediate enquiries, resulting in these arrests.

“It is highly likely that this information prevented further harm within the community.”

The teenagers were referred to Youth Aid.