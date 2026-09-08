Police want to speak to a man who may be able to help with their investigation into an incident at a Christchurch laundromat.

A police spokesperson said they need the public’s help to identify the man in the above image in relation to the incident inside the City Laundromat on Main North Rd, Papanui, about 7.50pm on Friday, July 31.

“We believe he may be able to assist us with our inquiries.”