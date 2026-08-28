Former real estate guru Mike Pero is selling the Auckland lifestyle block he got after swapping a luxury holiday home in the Cook Islands.

Christchurch-based Pero, whose catchy ads in the 1990s made him a household name, retired from real estate five years ago.

He told OneRoof.co.nz he ended up with the 6538sq m section at 256B Point Wells Rd in Rodney, Auckland, after failing to find a buyer for his multimillion-dollar island home.

The Rodney section is on the market for $2.125 million.

“I just wanted out, to be blunt. For me … I’ve been travelling to the Cook Islands for 50 years, and I built a beautiful home up there.

“It’s a beautiful place, but I’m just at a stage of life where I think, OK, I’ve got to get out of this place.”

On the off chance, a business acquaintance mentioned how much he loved the house.

The acquaintance was in the process of subdividing his large Point Wells property into multiple sections and offered to trade him one of the newly created lifestyle sections for the island property.

Mike Pero. Photo: Supplied

Pero agreed and took ownership of the section in May. He then commissioned Christchurch architects O’Neil and Shirley Architecture to draw up some designs for a luxury home – not dissimilar to his own home that he built after the 2011 earthquake.

Pero never planned to use the site himself and said the designs were to help sell the property.

He said it was a great section with plenty of room for a large home, tennis court and swimming pool and hoped it would go to someone who would use it to its full potential.

“Obviously I want to sell it, but I’d like to think anyone that does buy it will have a view of building their dream home on it,” he told OneRoof.

“You couldn’t overcapitalise on that property. So, you know, you’d spend anywhere north of $2m building today. It wouldn’t be hard, you know, like you’re probably looking $4000 per square metre for your build.

“But you’d have a nice home, a really nice home. And then by the time you put your 10-car garage on there and your spa, your sauna, your helicopter pad and all that, it’s easy to do.”

An artist’s impression of the luxury home planned for the lifestyle block at Rodney, Auckland. Photo: Supplied

There was also a right-of-way leading to the waterfront for people who wanted to launch a kayak or small boat from the property.

Pero has hired Bayleys agent Jodi Sterling to find him a buyer. He admitted that after being a real estate boss for so long, it had been hard to step back from the sale process.

However, Pero said he trusted Sterling, originally a Mike Pero Real Estate agent. He still had his own views, he said, but had learnt to “shut up and listen”.

“I’m probably not the easiest customer. And Jodi (Sterling) will know that. I have my own thoughts and views on how we should do this.”

-Allied Media