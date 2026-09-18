Four generations of the Craw family have been through the gates of Christchurch’s Sumner School Te Kura o Matuku Takotako.

Next month the Craws will be among current and former pupils, staff and the wider community celebrating the school’s 150th anniversary.

Established in 1876, the school will mark the milestone from October 13-17.

Former pupils are planning journeys home from the Netherlands, the United States and Australia.

Others, like the Craws, are part of families whose children, parents and grandparents attended the school.

Principal Anna Granger said the anniversary belongs to the whole community.

“This school and this village are interconnected. Its story is held by generations of local families, by the people who taught here, volunteered here and looked after the school, and by everyone who still remembers exactly where their classroom was,” she said.

“We want people to come back, find each other and help us capture the stories that do not appear in official records.”

Today’s pupils are already helping to preserve those memories. The anniversary is part of this term’s learning, including a documentary project led by year 7 and 8 pupils.

They have been interviewing former pupils and teachers, hearing recollections of school life during the war years, experiences of the Canterbury earthquakes, and stories from families with multiple generations on the school roll. Filming will continue during anniversary week.

Visitors will be invited to fill gaps in the school’s history, identifying faces in old class photographs, sharing the stories behind memorabilia, and recording memories for future generations.

The celebrations begin on October 13 with Sumner School in Action: 150 Years of Learning, an opportunity for former pupils and the wider community to step inside today’s classrooms.

On October 16, 150 Stories: Ka Mua, Ka Muri provides the official welcome home.

Following a mihi whakatau, visitors can explore photographs, class lists and uniforms, alongside anniversary work created by today's tamariki.

Saturday morning’s The Homecoming: He Huihuinga brings generations together for a relaxed, family-friendly morning tea.

That night is the 150th Anniversary Gala.

More than 250 people have registered for the reunion and the anniversary Facebook group is heading for 800 members, but organisers are still working to reach former pupils and staff, particularly those who have moved away.

“There is no master list for 150 years of Sumner people,” said Granger.

“If you went to Sumner School, worked here, served on the PTA or board, we would love to see you. And if you know someone who did, someone who has moved away, please pass this on. They are the ones we are struggling to reach.”

Most events are free. Bookings are required to help organisers plan catering and attendance.