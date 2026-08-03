Students at Te Aratai College will soon have a safer route to school as work starts on linking two of Christchurch’s major cycleways together.

Construction started along Aldwins Rd and Ensors Rd, between Linwood Ave and Sullivan Ave, to create a connection between the Rapanui-Shag Rock and Heathcote Expressway cycleways.

The project includes new separated cycleways and shared paths, upgraded footpaths and kerbing, traffic signals at the Harrow St/Aldwins Rd intersection, and new median islands and road markings.

The route is designed to make it easier and safer for students travelling by bike to Te Aratai College and Ara Institute of Canterbury’s Sullivan Ave campus.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury said the project would help complete a key link in the city’s major cycleway network.

Jacob Bradbury.

“The separated cycleways and shared paths along Ensors and Aldwins Rds will make it easier and safer for students to bike to Te Aratai and Ara,” he said

"It complements our major cycleway network by providing a continuous connection between the Rapanui-Shag Rock cycleway and the Heathcote Expressway cycleway,” he said.

Bradbury acknowledged construction would cause some disruption.

“We know works can cause disruptions for residents and road users – we’ll do our best to limit this as much as possible. We’ll keep you updated as we progress. We’ll maintain access for pedestrians, with signage to direct pedestrians and cyclists.”

Motorists can expect temporary delays, lane closures and a detour at the Harrow St/Aldwins Rd intersection while work is under way.

Pedestrian and cycling routes will also change during the work, although access to homes, businesses and schools will be maintained wherever possible.