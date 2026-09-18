Christchurch's financially troubled Orana Wildlife Park looks set to receive more than $1 million of ratepayer money.

The city council's Finance and Performance Committee will vote on September 23 on a staff recommendation to pay $1.2 million towards the park's $4 million budget shortfall this financial year.

In a report to councillors, staff noted the issue was a structural funding challenge rather than a short-term cashflow problem, with the park's cash reserves forecast to run out early next year.

An independent analysis by consultants BDO estimated the shortfall of $4.1 million for 2026/27 would increase to approximately $4.6 million to $5.6 million each year for the following five years.

The report said the park made a nationally significant contribution to conservation, education, tourism and community wellbeing.

It was home to several nationally significant conservation programmes and species, as well as breeding and release programmes for threatened native species.

"Independent sector advice notes that the loss or decline of Orana would represent a significant loss to both conservation outcomes and the Christchurch community," the report said.

New Zealand’s only open-range wildlife park, Orana was the subject of multiple reviews after a 1News investigation in 2024 revealed a string of animal deaths and injuries at the zoo and whistleblower claims of mismanagement.

The park's leaders responded by defending its track record and saying reports of poor animal welfare were "taken out of context". But the zoo stopped taking in new animals for six months based on recommendations from reviews commissioned following the allegations.

The reviews did not identify systemic animal welfare concerns but highlighted the need for significant improvements across governance, organisational capability, health and safety, veterinary support, asset management and workplace culture.

Orana Wildlife Park chief executive Lynn Anderson resigned in November 2024 and was replaced by Rachel Haydon in February 2025.

The staff report to the committee said the move did not commit the council to ongoing funding and the $1.2 million would be considered following receipt of Orana's half-year financial results and an update on progress against its recovery programme in early 2027.

It advised delivering the funding in staged instalments to reduce council's exposure, given the park could still stop operating despite the support.

The council has given Orana Park $2.375 million of funding over the past five years.

On September 11, councillor Aaron Keown told RNZ he would sign a cheque for the full $4 million if it was up to him and warned animals would be euthanised if the park did not receive the required funding.

The Dux de Lux building at the Arts Centre. Photo: RNZ

Funding to restore Art Centre

Staff also recommended the council approve a $718,000 grant to the city's Arts Centre towards restoring the former student union building, the site of popular garden bar and restaurant Dux de Lux before it was badly damaged in the Canterbury earthquakes in 2011.

The building has been mothballed after an insurance payout covered just over half the estimated restoration cost.

A BDO review commissioned by the Arts Centre found the complex remained a "significant cultural, heritage and visitor destination for Christchurch" but also concluded financial sustainability remained a challenge.

The council staff report stated the Arts Centre Trust had negotiated an agreement with a commercial partner that would run the building as a hospitality venue and offices once the restoration was complete.

The council's contribution would go towards design and consent costs.

Staff warned that failing to provide the council contribution risked allowing the "iconic heritage building" remaining vacant and unusable for the foreseeable future, as the wider city's tourism precinct remained "in disrepair.