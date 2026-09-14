Two people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital, one with critical injuries, after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Woolston on Tuesday morning.

The crash involving a car and pedestrian on Ferry Rd between Charlesworth St and Waterman Pl was reported to emergency services about 5.30am.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit has been advised.

Ferry Rd was blocked between Charlesworth St and Waterman Pl and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two people had been taken to Christchurch Hospital – one with critical injuries and one moderately injured.