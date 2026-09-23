Police are today searching Christchurch’s Red Zone for missing woman Rowena Walker.

Walker, 39, has been missing since August 14 last year.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said the public may notice an increased police presence while the search is undertaken.

The last confirmed sighting of Rowena Walker was on August 14, when she was captured on CCTV at a Bassett St business with an associate. Photo: Supplied

The search is “routine”, she said, and no further updates on Rowena’s whereabouts were available at this time.

Police believe Walker has been “the victim of foul play and is no longer alive”, previous statements said.

Walker’s partner was not co-operating with police, a statement in June said.

Det Snr Sgt Carolan urged him to “do the right thing” and speak to them. He was the last person known to have seen Walker.

Rowena Walker was last seen in August last year. Photo: NZ Police

Walker was last seen on security footage on Bassett St in Burwood.

Police searched the Red Zone in April, deploying drones, boats and police ground crews.

Det Snr Sgt Carolan has asked anyone with information to contact police and quote file number 251022/9026.

Tips can also be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.