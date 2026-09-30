Police investigating a crash in Canterbury on Saturday are seeking information from anyone who saw “three BMW cars heading south”.

Senior Sergeant Anna Lloyd said the crash occurred on Gebbies Pass Rd, near Tai Tapu, about 2pm on September 26.

Lloyd said police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, especially anyone who saw three distinctive vehicles travelling south around that time.

“Anyone who saw three BMW cars heading south towards Motukārara is encouraged to please get in touch.

“It’s possible the cars were travelling in convoy.”