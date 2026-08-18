Police investigating a reported assault in central Christchurch earlier this month are calling on the public to help them “identify and locate the victim”.

A police spokesperson said the assault was reported about 1.20am on Saturday, August 8.

It took place on the corner of Hereford St and Shands Lane.

Police also want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“In addition to any witnesses who may have information to assist police inquiries, we are also working to identify and locate the victim of this assault, so we can speak with them, as well as ensure they have received the relevant medical treatment.”