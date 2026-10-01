Protesters have again gathered outside Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre to target the National Aerospace Summit.

The protesters from Peace Action Ōtautahi started assembling at Victoria Park from 7am on Friday.

Last year 30 people were arrested during a similar protest at the National Aerospace Summit.

The group aimed to raise public awareness of what it says are ties between the aerospace sector, the United States military, and Israeli Defence Force.

Police Superintendent Lane Todd said officers respected the right to peaceful protest, but “will not tolerate actions that threaten public safety or intimidate others exercising their lawful rights”.

A Peace Action Ōtautahi spokesperson said its Swarm the Summit protest concerns centred on the dual-use nature of aerospace technology and links between some summit exhibitors and military operations.

-Allied Media