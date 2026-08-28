A main rupture in a Christchurch suburb could mean residents have to go without gas until at least Sunday.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Redwood, Christchurch City, and Anzac stations responded to the gas main rupture on O’Neill Ave, Northwood, about 10.40am on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the rupture was isolated but crews were on site for more than an hour to ensure the area was safe.

The NZ Herald reported nearby residents were notified by gas company Elgas on Thursday night that a gas main had been “damaged by a third party” and this would affect the suburb’s LPG supply.

“Due to the incident, we have had to shut off the LPG supply to the area, and as a result some Northwood customers will now be without LPG,” the email read.

Elgas stated that remedial work was being done “safely and quickly”, but the area could be without gas until Sunday.

“Given the nature of the damage, it will take some time to complete the repairs,” the email read.

“At this stage we expect this may take until Sunday.”

-Allied Media