A police officer who rode a horse named Kitty to work says he wanted to "tick off a bucket-list goal", and had no idea how much attention his unusual mode of transport would attract.

RNZ earlier reported that a police officer rode his horse into work at the Christchurch Central Police Station in April.

It is understood the horse caught the attention of fellow staff after it was stationed at the Christchurch Central Police Station alongside more conventional transport options, such as bicycles and scooters.

Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd earlier said the horse was "saddled up with the bicycles for about an hour".

"This is nay an approved vehicle that can be parked onsite, and the officer was told to hold his horses, he did not have free rein to keep the horse there. It has since been scratched and sent home."

The officer wrote about his trip to work in the latest Police News magazine, saying they "wanted to clear some stuff up".

"My horse, Kitty, is a 15-year-old Hanoverian mare and my main working horse when I go mustering.

"Riding her into work was something I'd talked about for more than a year."

The officer said before riding the horse to work, they made sure everyone who needed to know was aware of his plans, including the district commander and building management team.

"I even did a health and safety plan as per Police policy and went through relevant legislation and bylaws to make sure what I was doing was legal.

"We left before dawn and arrived in the city just before 6am. For me, riding a horse is nothing unusual. I had no idea how much attention it would attract."

The officer said a couple of hours into his shift "my phone was off the charts".

"Bosses told me I hadn't done anything wrong, but they didn't want media attention during pay round. I was asked to take Kitty home. I did so without argument and the ride back turned into a memorable experience in itself.

"What stood out for me was the reaction from the public and colleagues. People stopped to chat, ask questions and take photos. Lots of staff told me it brightened their day, and some even said it was a career highlight."

The officer said there was "never any ulterior motive or protest".

"I genuinely just wanted to tick off a bucket-list goal and hopefully bring a smile to a few faces.

"In the end, no wrongdoing was found, Kitty returned to living her life back in the hills and I was reminded how much goodwill there is towards police when people get to see us simply as fellow Kiwis."

The officer's name was withheld. RNZ approached police for comment.