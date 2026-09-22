Police used road spikes and hired a commercial chopper to stop two youths on a joyride across Christchurch in a stolen vehicle.

Police received several reports of cars allegedly being broken into in the Halswell area at about 10.45am on Tuesday.

Christchurch Metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police used a commercial helicopter to assist ground staff due to the reported manner of driving.

"At around 2.10pm, after the successful deployment of preventive road spikes, the vehicle came to a stop on Lincoln Tai Tapu Rd."

Two youths were taken into custody and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

"Police thank the Christchurch community for their patience while this incident was ongoing."