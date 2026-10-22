Braydon Hepworth. Photo: NZ Police

A second man has been charged in connection with the disappearance and death of 21-year-old Christchurch man Braydon Hepworth.

Police on Thursday said a 34-year-old man had been charged with offences relating to the concealment of Hepworth’s body.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

It comes after a 60-year-old Christchurch man was arrested earlier this month and charged with offences relating to the concealment of Hepworth’s body and making a false statement.

Hepworth, a young father, was last confirmed alive on September 3 at the Z Energy service station in Linwood.

His disappearance prompted extensive searching and his body was found buried beneath a shed at a central Christchurch property on Thursday, October 8.

Despite the two arrests, police say they are continuing to investigate how Hepworth died.

— Allied Media