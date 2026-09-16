Afternoon public bus trips for SuperGold card-holders will no longer be free in Canterbury later this year.

Seniors already pay for bus and ferry trips during the morning before 9am, and now Environment Canterbury (ECan) has announced they will soon have to pay fares between 3pm and 6.30pm too.

Metro bus fares cost $3 for adults and $1.50 for Community Services Card holders when using a Metrocard or contactless payment.

“We recognise this change will affect some SuperGold customers and will result in additional travel costs for people who currently travel during the weekday afternoon period,” said ECan councillor Joe Davies.

The change will take place as the national ticketing system, Motu Move, is rolled out across the country. ECan said the date will be confirmed soon.

SuperGold passengers will still be able to travel free on weekdays between 9am and 3pm and after 6.30pm, as well as all day on weekends and public holidays.

Davies said Metro, which runs the Canterbury bus network, would help passengers prepare.

“Our Metro team will provide clear information and support to help customers prepare for the change. We’ll use a range of channels to explain what’s changing, when it will happen, and what support is available to help customers transition to Motu Move, including assistance in local communities.”

-Allied Media