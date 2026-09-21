Christchurch motorists are being warned to expect long delays or use an alternative route when work starts on a major year-and-a-half-long upgrade of Brougham St.

Christchurch City Council general manager city infrastructure Brent Smith said the water pipe upgrade along Brougham St (State Highway 76) will start in early October and run for about 18 months.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said the upgrades will be worth the inconvenience.

“It’s very important that we fix the pipes under the road before we put a new road on it,” Mauger told The Press.

Vehicles will continue using the road but it will be reduced to one lane each way and 30km/h near work sites.

The city council is coordinating the work with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, which is completing a major upgrade along SH76.

Said Smith: “We’re working closely with our contractors and NZTA to plan and schedule all the works in the area to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

NZTA’s project will include an overhaul of Brougham St from Barrington St through the central city, improving safety and helping move people and freight more efficiently.

NZTA has installed a pedestrian and cycle bridge as part of its SH76 Brougham St Upgrade Project. Photo: CCC

Its project includes new T2 lanes, smarter intersections and traffic signals, safer walking and cycling connections and improved access for all road users.

“Our contractors will lay new pipes between Collins Street and Scott Street this year to enable NZTA to carry out further work on its Brougham Street upgrade,” said Smith.

Night works will start at the Antigua-Strickland Sts and Selwyn St intersection in October. There will also be some night works on Brougham St between Collins and Selwyn Sts.

“Our contractors will be working around the clock to get the work done as quickly as possible.

“If you’re travelling through the area, you may encounter some detours and delays.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we get the work done,’’ Smith said.

The pipe upgrade project is expected to take about 18 months. But the Antigua-Strickland Sts and Selwyn St intersection work is due to be finished at the end of the year. The project will continue to move east along Brougham St next year with NZTA’s road works following behind.

-Allied Media