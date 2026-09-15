Two top New Zealand sporting identities will take to the field when the Black Clash T20 cricket match returns to Christchurch in January.

Olympic bronze medallist and Canterbury shot-putter Tom Walsh will play for Team Rugby + Friends, while former Black Caps test bowler Neil Wagner will line up for Team Cricket. The match will take place on January 22 at Hagley Oval.

The Black Clash will see some of New Zealand’s biggest sporting names match up against one another. Team Rugby + Friends captain and former Crusaders No 8 Kieran Read is recruiting reinforcements from outside the rugby world in an attempt to end Team Cricket’s dominance.

Team Cricket holds a 6-2 advantage over the Black Clash’s history.

Radio Hauraki and The Alternative Commentary Collective were in Christchurch on Thursday to officially launch the 2027 Hot Spring T20 Black Clash, with a special live breakfast broadcast from Riverside Market.

It will be the fifth time Hagley Oval has hosted the event.

Event director Carlena Limmer told the NZ Herald it is expected to be the best Black Clash yet.

“We’re opening up the opportunity for other athletes to showcase their cricketing prowess on one of the biggest sporting stages of the year,” Limmer said.

“It’s going to be fascinating to see who among our nation’s sporting heroes puts their hands up to showcase their – so far – hidden talent and play alongside some of New Zealand’s biggest rugby stars.

“And it’s great to be heading back to Ōtautahi Christchurch – the city where it all began and where the good times continue to roll.”