The damaged footpath and outdoor dining areas on Akaroa’s main street are being repaired.

The unevenness has been caused by tree roots from the established pohutukawa trees which line the shops on Beach Rd near the wharf. Minor repairs to make the area safer for shoppers and diners were carried out previously but a more permanent fix is needed.

City council manager planning and delivery transport, Jacob Bradbury, said the planned work should prevent the unevenness from recurring in the footpath and outdoor dining areas.

“The trees are an important part of Akaroa’s waterfront character, but we also need the footpath and outdoor dining areas to be safe for people to walk on,” he said.

“An arborist is involved with the project to ensure we protect the health of the trees while fixing the safety issue created by the uneven footpath.

“Work will include the removal and replacement of existing paving stones to re-level the ground underneath.

"Re-levelling will require tree pruning, root pruning, installation of root barriers and the enlargement of a small number of tree pits.”

The plaques located next to some of the trees will be protected and reinstalled.

The initial work started in mid-August and the full repairs are expected to be completed by the end of next month before the busy summer season starts.

Bradbury said 10 trees will also need some remedial work.

-Allied Media