Lyttelton Tunnel in Christchurch was closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon due to a truck fire.

Emergency services responded to a call from Lyttelton Tunnel control about 1.20pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Lyttelton and Woolston stations responded with two trucks.

The blaze was extinguished before the crews arrived and they were on site to ensure the area remains safe.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said at 1.35pm the tunnel was closed.

"Due to a fire, SH74 Lyttelton Tunnel is currently closed in both directions. Road users are advised to delay your journey.”