Two people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital after being injured on a ship at Lyttelton Port.

Emergency services were called to the port just before 11am on Thursday.

Hato Hone St John responded with a helicopter, two ambulances, an operations manager and two rapid response vehicles.

St John said one person has serious injuries and another has moderate injuries.

They were being transported to Christchurch Hospital.

It is understood they suffered burns in an engine room on board a vessel.

A port spokesperson said they “understand an incident has occurred on a berthed vessel involving a crew member”.

“No Lyttelton Port Company staff were involved.”

The NZ Herald reported the incident happened on board a Norfolk-branded cargo ship currently sailing under the flag of Liberia.

Police said they were advised of an incident at the port about 11.20am. WorkSafe has also been notified.

-RNZ and Allied Media