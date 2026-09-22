A new whooping cough case has been detected at a Christchurch school.

Hagley College confirmed in a social media post this week that one of its students had the infection.

“We have been advised this morning that a new case of whooping cough has been detected in one of our students,” the post stated.

“This is a serious infection that can spread easily from person to person and is a notifiable disease.

“Whooping cough is spread by coughing or sneezing.

“A person with whooping cough is likely to be infectious from the week before they start coughing when they could have cold-like symptoms, to three weeks after the coughing begins.

“This is when they can give whooping cough to others.”

Health officials reported 33 cases of whooping cough in Auckland and Northland at the start of September, and more cases were expected.

Symptoms include a runny nose, fever, breathing difficulties and severe dry coughing fits that might lead to vomiting. The infection can also lead to mucus that can cause vomiting or choking.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora warns that whooping cough can spread easily between people by coughing and sneezing.

“A person with whooping cough is likely to be infectious from the week before they start coughing when they have cold-like symptoms, to 3 weeks after the cough begins. This is when they can give whooping cough to other people,” Health New Zealand’s website states.

Whooping cough can also be very serious for young children, especially those under one.

"Many pēpi catch whooping cough from their older siblings or parents — often before they are old enough to be immunised,” Health New Zealand’s website says.

About 50% of babies and infants who catch whooping cough before the age of 12 months need hospitalisation. And one or two out of 100 of those hospitalised babies and infants die from the infection.

-Allied Media