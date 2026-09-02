Hospitality businesses in Christchurch have pointed to changing habits among young people as a factor amid record low levels of alcohol consumption.

Stats NZ reported total alcohol consumption per capita fell to below 7 litres of pure alcohol for the first time for the year ending June.

New Zealand's per capita consumption now sat among the lowest of all OECD countries.

It comes at a time when hospitality businesses were struggling although there was confidence further south that the Garden City was potentially bucking national trends.

Over 420 hospitality companies entered liquidation in the past year, a 42 percent jump on the previous 12 months.

There were 2900 hospitality businesses that ceased trading altogether, an increase of almost 40 percent.

In central Christchurch, the picture was a bit more rosy.

Dux Central operations manager Ross Herrick said the bar and restaurant had been steady.

The nearby One New Zealand Stadium which opened earlier this year had made a huge difference.

"On game day, it's a game changer," Herrick said. "It's fantastic. Stadium's doing a lot of good for the city in general, I think."

The sale of low and non-alcohol options had been exponential. But Herrick also pointed to the popularity of alcohol, or lack thereof, among younger people.

"I noticed from my own daughter, the young people aren't drinking anything like we used to. Young people are drinking less and less often, I think. I know my daughter's the worst customer you could ever want," he said.

He estimated young people contributed to about 8 percent of the bar's turnover.

Within a stone's throw on High Street was bar and burger joint Smash Palace.

Owner Greg May felt Christchurch was bucking the trend seen in other centres.

"I am surprised looking at it from a Christchurch-centric point of view. I think nationally there's some hard times up north."

There had been generational shifts among young people which had contributed to a decline in alcohol consumption, May said.

"A lot of young people are more worried about their health. Alcohol isn't one of the healthiest choices they can make," he said.

There were also economic factors that were keeping things in check, May said.

"Times are tighter at the moment. Energy costs have gone up, housing costs have gone up so people have to cut their cloth where they can."

Several people RNZ spoke to had also seen changes among the habits of younger age groups, and felt there was waning enthusiasm for going out.

"I think in general younger generations are far more emotionally intelligent and see things in slightly different ways than my generation and above," one woman said.

Others also pointed to the cost-of-living, health and greater awareness of the negative effects for a dip in alcohol consumption.

Based on the Stats NZ numbers, beer remained the most popular alcohol beverage of choice, accounting for 59.7 percent of all alcohol available for consumption in 2026. Wine's share had fallen in recent years to 19.9 percent with spirits picking up the difference.

The government has been reviewing the hospitality sector.

A report from the Ministry for Regulation was due in the coming weeks.