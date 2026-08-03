Young people in Christchurch are being encouraged to make a bid to lead a climate change project.

Christchurch City Council is calling for expressions of interest from 15 to 24-year-olds keen on leading a project through the youth climate action fund.

The fund is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global Youth Climate Action Fund, which is supporting youth-led climate action in 300 cities around the world, including Christchurch.

“Whether you’re passionate about reducing waste, restoring nature, encouraging sustainable transport options, or helping communities understand and prepare for climate change, the council wants to hear your ideas,” a council spokesperson said.

The project could get between $1600 and $8500 to bring the climate idea to life.

“Unlike a traditional funding programme, young people don't need to have everything figured out before applying.

"Those who submit an expression of interest will be matched with a climate action youth navigator, who can help shape their ideas into a funding application,” the spokesperson said.

Youth navigators are city council subject-matter experts who will support participants throughout their journey.

They can help develop project plans, connect people with community partners, navigate council processes, and provide guidance right through to project delivery.

The council is looking for youth-led projects that:

• Help achieve net zero emissions

• Prepare communities for climate change

• Support a fair transition to a low-emissions future

• Protect and restore nature and ecosystems

Expressions of interest are open now and full applications will open on August 14.

Successful projects will be announced in October and delivered between November 2026 and April 2027.

• To find out more or to make an expression of interest, visit ccc.govt.nz/culture-and-community/community-funding/youth-climate-action-fund