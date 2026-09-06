Police and family concerned for the wellbeing of a missing Ashburton man are seeking information on his whereabouts.

It is believed Russell, 48, travelled to Fisherman's Bend on Lake Aviemore in the Waitaki District, where his vehicle was found.

He may have been in this area around 2pm on Wednesday, September 2, police said.

“Police and Russell's family are concerned for his wellbeing and would like to see him return home.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105 online or by phone using reference number 260905/2913.