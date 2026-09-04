Four people have been injured after a car crashed into a pub in Dunsandel in Canterbury.

RNZ understands the pub in question is the Dunsandel Bar and Cafe.

Police said they were called about 6.15pm after a car collided with a building in Main South Rd near Boundary Creek Rd.

Two people suffered serious injuries, one moderate injuries and one minor injuries.

Police said it appeared the injured people were inside the pub, although a person in the car may also be among those hurt.

The road may be blocked while emergency services attend the scene.