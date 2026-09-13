Leonard Hansen trashed a farmhouse and caused nearly $20,000 in damage before stealing a quad bike and riding more than 100km along a busy tourist route to his grandmother's home.

He was captured by CCTV heading along Inland Scenic Route 72 in the South Island before pulling into a gas station for a break.

The 31-year-old had been disqualified from driving five months earlier in Timaru and was living with an associate on a farm about two hours north in Hororata.

His associate was away working between January 14 and 18 when Hansen smashed multiple holes in the walls, doors and windows of the residence.

He caused additional damage to the associate's personal belongings, including a television and laptop computer.

On January 18, he took the quad bike from the farm and rode 101km towards Geraldine in South Canterbury.

After a stop at the gas station on Geraldine's main street, he headed to his grandmother's house in town where he parked in the driveway.

He then borrowed her car and headed back north to Christchurch.

Hansen came to the attention of police again on February 13 when a member of the public called from a Christchurch riverside recreation area to report he had assaulted them and threatened to stab people.

When police arrived, they found Hansen with an axe, axe handle, machete, two glass methamphetamine pipes and a live 12-gauge shotgun shell.

Hansen told police he was gardening at the park and that the tools were used for gardening.

Judge Tom Gilbert told Hansen the issue was drugs when he recently convicted and sentenced him on a raft of charges at the Christchurch District Court.

"You have a reasonably long list of convictions. The real issue is drugs," Judge Gilbert said to him.

Hansen faced charges of theft, possessing offensive weapons, methamphetamine utensils, unlawful possession of ammunition, wilful damage, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

The court heard he had driven into an Ashburton gas station in November 2025, fuelled up, and driven off without paying for the gas.

Just over three hours later, he was stopped by police about 30 minutes south in Orari.

Hansen told police he knew he was a disqualified driver but did not agree with the charge.

Defence lawyer Joseph Tupaea said Hansen had been in custody for seven months and asked that $3500 in fines be remitted.

He said Hansen had shown a willingness to engage with report writers and asked for a 30% sentence discount for guilty pleas and background issues.

Reparation of $17,200 was sought for damage to the farmhouse and costs incurred in having the quad bike released from the tow yard and returned to the farm.

Further reparation of $2300 was sought for damage to the associate's belongings.

"It is obvious you caused a lot of damage and the prospects of you repaying it are remote," Judge Gilbert told Hansen.

There had been a psychological impact on the farm owner and their family. They considered it a safe place; you ruined it."

Judge Gilbert said Hansen had engaged well with report writers and had a good upbringing.

"Your mum said it is drugs, you said you are keen to get help."

The judge said aggravating features included extensive loss and some premeditation.

Judge Gilbert acknowledged the guilty pleas and the role drug offending had played.

He adopted a starting point of 20 months' imprisonment and applied a 20% discount for guilty pleas and 10% for drug issues.

Judge Gilbert sentenced Hansen to 16 months' jail with leave to apply for home detention, remitted the fines and ordered $10,000 reparation for the farmhouse damage and $1000 reparation for the damage to the associate's belongings.