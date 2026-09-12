Newlywed Harley Davidson enthusiasts Ronnie Edwards and "Calamity" Jane Campbell are on a mission to restore an historic hotel and pub in the heart of South Canterbury's dairy country.

Work to revive the Masonic Hotel and Bar on State Highway 1 is creating a buzz in the rural township of St Andrews abnd in Timaru, 17km north.

A year ago, the couple bought the 88-year-old building near the border with North Otago on a site that was first a hostel 150 years ago.

Despite its striking art deco façades with a view over the Pacific, it had become rundown over the years, most recently housing workers at the Pareora meat works up the road.

Edwards and Campbell have been busy with renovation work for months, including most recently a new lick of paint, with more to do before being able to reopen to the public.

The newlyweds married here in March after meeting in Christchurch, their original hometowns preceding years of working in Australia.

Campbell said it had been an adventure.

"We love history, buildings of history. We just thought that we could really bring something to the table … something a wee bit unique."

They first saw the for sale sign on a ride down to last year's Steampunk Festival in Oamaru.

Campbell, an amputee below the knee following a motorcycle accident 15 years ago, said longevity was key in taking on a long-term passion project like this.

"I think you'd have to love it. You've got to look at what needs to be done. Longevity, if you could cope with that.

"For us, I think it's the joy of bringing an old building back to life, and we have had a love affair with this."

Edwards returned to Canterbury after years of living and working in Australia.

The former Hororata publican said they both had experience fixing up lovely buildings and were up for this challenge.

"I was happy to come back from the Gold Coast back to where my family is here in Canterbury; spend time with mum. She's going to be turning 90 [years old] very shortly.

"We thought we'd find a little place in the country that we could make our own. Renovate it for Jane's wheelchair, so that she's got free access."

The Harley-Davidson enthusiasts wanted to eventually re-open the six-bedroom accommodation and bar, host events such as weddings, sewing and craft workshops and trips to the nearby Maungati Golf Club, in addition to establishing a caravan park on-site.

Meanwhile, work was under way to improve the kitchen facilities that would be named "Grandma's kitchen", paying homage to Edwards' mother, and introducing a country cuisine-style menu down the track.

Edwards believed too many country pubs were shutting their doors or getting destroyed.

"We did buy it as is, so we're going to get it back to what it used to be, and save another old building from probably getting demolished, I guess."

Edwards, also an avid masters rugby league player, said there was still plenty of renovation work to do, like repairing the roof.

"For years I drove past this place, it's absolutely eye-catching... you get so many comments about what a beautiful building it is."

Campbell said there had been an "incredible" reaction from the community to the project.

"St Andrews is a really quiet, little place. Being in the country and yet being by the coast is unique. The buzz of it is amazing. So we're really excited with all of that."

Campbell, a punky seamstress by trade - including many years working in Sydney's "rag trade" - has created a crafts and sewing room on the bottom floor behind the bar adorned with skull memorabilia, hand-made decorated hats, jewellery and leather motorcycle gear.