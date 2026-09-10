Altrusa International of Ashburton, with support of the Ashburton community, has given nearly $21,000 in funding to several organisations.

Among them, Maia Foundation for the NCIU at Christchurch Hospital, the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust, and the Hato Hone St John Ashburton Health Shuttle each received $5000 and Hospice Mid Canterbury $2000.

Club president Maureen Bishop said many club members or their families had used the services of these groups.

Other donations went to the Chris Ruth Centre, 24/7 Youth Trust, Ashburton Senior Citizens Trust, Days for Girls and Active Hearts, a charity running an orphanage and school in Nepal.

Everything sold at the bazaar was donated by the public and included almost everything needed for craft projects or knitting or sewing.

“We have been involved with the bazaar for 12 years and continue to be amazed how well supported it is – both from donations of material, wool, craft supplies, haberdashery and patterns – and sometimes things we have no idea what they are.

“To date we have donated approximately $170,000, from the profits, which has enabled us to help many organisations in the district and further afield,” Bishop said.

The bazaar continued to help once it closed with schools given the chance to take supplies for their teaching activities.

Members also made leftover material into curtains and the club recently donated 50 curtain drops to the local curtain bank.