Ashburton ratepayers are set to pay for a green bin service for six months before it starts after the rollout was delayed by a global plastic shortage.

The $1.6 million introduction of a food and garden organics kerbside collection was originally scheduled to begin on September 1, alongside the new solid waste contract, but was delayed due to the conflict in the Middle East.

District council chief executive Hamish Riach said the new green bins would start being delivered to households from November with the service to begin January 4.

Closures in the Strait of Hormuz caused a severe global shortage of the resin used to manufacture plastic wheelie bins, impacting the arrival of the 12,500 bins in Ashburton, scheduled to be delivered to households from July to start collection in September.

Riach said there was “a modest increase in the cost of procuring the bins due to the global supply shortage of resin”.

“We've worked with our supplier to find savings and don't anticipate this having a major impact on the 2026/27 solid waste budget.”

Ratepayers have been paying a targeted rate for the service since July 1, but will only receive it for the second half of the financial year.

“We were legally required to set the rates on July 1, including the targeted rate for the kerbside collection service.”

The targeted rate also covers setup costs for the green bin service, as well as the operation of the overall kerbside collection service, which has become more expensive due to cost pressures, including rising fuel prices, Riach said.

“All targeted rates collected for kerbside collection are spent on delivering the service.

“All residential properties that currently receive our kerbside collection service will receive a green bin, there is no option to opt out.

“This aligns with what council consulted the community on through the 2024 long-term plan, and ensures the service is financially viable, while helping minimise the amount of waste sent to landfill.”

The green bins will be collected weekly from January and can be used for kitchen food waste, including meat and leftovers, as well as garden waste such as grass clippings and plant trimmings.

The service is expected to reduce the amount of material placed in red rubbish bins and sent to landfill.

"About 43 per cent of what we currently collect in rubbish bins is organic waste.

"The organics service will provide greater convenience for residents, but it's also a major step forward for waste minimisation in our district."

The frequency of the rubbish, recycling and glass collections will not change.