The first Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association (RSA) Women’s Section Conference in the South Island attracted more than 60 attendees.

Among them 10 members from the Ashburton RSA and two from Geraldine RSA.

The conference was held at Rangiora RSA from October 2 to 4 with attendees from clubs around New Zealand.

Ashburton RSA women's section spokesperson Elaine Aldridge said the highlight of the conference was the feeling of belonging to something bigger.

‘‘We are a newly re-formed group as the original RSA Ashburton Women’s Section suddenly ended after many years.

"The friendliness of the other delegates was over whelming, new and old acquaintances were renewed,” Aldridge said.

‘‘We came away with ideas how to move forward and hopefully grow the Ashburton section; we will make use of the contacts to see their ideas.”

The tone for the weekend of camaraderie, learning and fun was started with a meet and greet on Friday.

The conference opened on Saturday with the Ode, the national anthem along with the women’s section song written in 1952 for a skit that was then adopted as the sections song.

During the day there were workshops on AI, the role of the treasurer, conducting meetings and support the RSA can offer to veterans and their family.

A cause that the women’s sections of RSA’s have been championing is the purple poppy in remembrance and support of the four legged veterans — military service dogs.

Dogs McClean and Alita, with their handlers Rikki and AJ respectively, captured everybody's attention and hearts. Both dogs are retired from service.

‘‘A highlight of the conference for most of the ladies was the retired dogs brought along by their handlers and outlining their roles within the forces.,” Aldridge said.

“They are now retired and living good lives and being well looked after.’’

On retirement the dogs owners are responsible for all care and costs associated with the dog. Many get adopted by their handlers.

The women’s section raises awareness and funds to support the dog’s including recently purchased purple coats.

Former Chief of Defence and now RSA board chair Rhys Jones highlighted a need for the RSA to adapt to keep relevant for those who serve and their whānau.

He said the organisation also needed to renew itself to attract and retain younger veterans and current service people to ensure the organisation had a future.

RNZRSA national president Tony Hill said RSA’s need to be good stewards of the legacy of those who have gone before them.

They need to be about getting veterans together and helping each other, he said.

RSA National Women’s Association president Diane Wilson said for 110 years women had been associated with the RSA fundraising, and providing welfare and support to veterans and service personnel.

“The greatest achievement for us and women’s sections throughout New Zealand has been slowly increasing our membership,” she said.