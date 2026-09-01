A Canterbury-based skier has only just recovered from his blood cancer but is already hitting the slopes to raise money for others travelling for treatment.

A few years ago Mike Wilwert was diagnosed with blood cancer and spent almost a year at Ranui House, which provides free and subsidised accommodation for families travelling to Christchurch for medical treatment.

Wilwert, who was living in Methven at the time, said Ranui House had become even more than a "home away from home".

"It gave me a chance to heal while I was going through my chemo treatments... but also it gave my wife a sense of calm and serenity in this maddening world of treatments and not being about to go home."

Having spent 17 seasons as a ski instructor at Mt Hutt and 30 more seasons in Utah's Park City, Wilwert decided to use his passion for skiing and raise donations for a place that helped him in a time of need.

He started Mike's Metres - where every metre he skis will benefit families staying at Ranui House.

Mike Wilwert spent 17 seasons as a ski instructor at Mt Hutt. Photo: supplied

His goal is to complete 100,000 vertical metres and raise $58,140, which is how much it would have cost to stay at Ranui House for the 10 months he spent there.

He thinks it would take him about 20 more days to complete the challenge.

What makes Wilwert's goal even more impressive is that he is still undergoing treatment to keep the cancer in remission and his kidneys from failing.

"My health is doing quite well considering I have bone marrow cancer and kidney failure. I do my kidney treatment three to four times a week and I still take maintenance drugs to help keep the cancer in remission."

He said he was at about 80% of where he was before and felt that this was now the "new norm".

Mike spent more than ten months at Ranui House with Kate by his side. Photo: supplied

Wilwert still has to travel to Christchurch for dialysis treatment, but now that he lives in Rolleston the trip is easier.

Before being diagnosed and while living in Methven he was skiing five to seven times a week, but now with his location and treatments he's on the slopes three or four times on a good week and about twice on a bad week.

"It's always great to give back ... its giving other families a chance to experience Ranui House if they go through these really bad, horrible situations."

• Donations can be made to the Ranui House Bone Marrow Trust website or the Mike's Metres website.